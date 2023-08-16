More recent fires across the Okanagan have prompted a provincial smoky skies bulletin. (Jennifer Smith-Morning Star Photo)

More recent fires across the Okanagan have prompted a provincial smoky skies bulletin. (Jennifer Smith-Morning Star Photo)

Immense wildfire smoke causes air quality advisory for B.C. Interior

The Okanagan has been pounded with wildfires the past couple of days

A thick swath of smoke has descended across the B.C. Interior prompting a provincial smoky skies bulletin.

The bulletin includes areas from Williams Lake all the way south to the U.S. border and west near the Lower Mainland.

An air quality advisory level of 10 plus, the highest given, is in effect in the North and Central Okanagan, Kamloops and the Kootenays.

B.C. Health Services is reminding individuals to stop or reduce activity levels if breathing becomes uncomfortable. Stay cool, drink plenty of fluids and make sure to check on children and others who cannot care for themselves to follow the same advice.

According to the website World’s Air Quality Index, the air quality rating for Penticton is 251 — rated “very unhealthy.” In comparison, the air quality in Burnaby on the Coast is rated at 15 and Edmonton, Alta. is rated at good at 44. Only China is higher at 279.

The Kamloops Fire Region currently has seven wildfires of note, including the 10,000-hectare Crater Creek wildfire and the 10,000-hectare Adam Lake blaze.

In the Kootenays, there are two wildfires of note, the Horsethief Creek blaze burning at 3,918.5 hectares, while the Lladnar Creek is an estimated 1,200 hectares.

For more information, visit gov.bc.ca/airqualityadvisories.

READ MORE: McDougall Creek fire above West Kelowna grows to 4 hectares

READ MORE: UPDATE: Kelowna grass fire added to BC Wildfire map

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC HealthBreaking Newswildfire smoke

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Helicopter spotted in park, at BC Hydro dam prior to crash
Next story
North Shuswap evacuation alert extended to include Scotch Creek

Just Posted

Elephant Mountain from the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce parking lot on Aug. 16. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Wildfire smoke in West Kootenay reaches ‘hazardous’ levels

More recent fires across the Okanagan have prompted a provincial smoky skies bulletin. (Jennifer Smith-Morning Star Photo)
Immense wildfire smoke causes air quality advisory for B.C. Interior

The Trail Stingrays won 64 medals at the BCSSA Regional Swim Meet in Nelson earlier this month as well as capturing the prestigious “Dick Buckingham Memorial Trophy” for Most Sportsmanlike Swim Club. Photo: contributed
Trail Stingrays set to make splash at provincials

Rossland’s Bodhi Kuhn celebrates a silver medal after podium finish in the down hill event at 2023 UCI World Cycling championship. Photo: Instagram
Rossland mountain biker captures silver at UCI World Cycling championship