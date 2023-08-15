Human remains found near Trail

Trail RCMP say they are in the early stages of the investigation and hope to have answers soon

Human remains were found near Hwy 3B and Lins Road near Trail on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The Trail RCMP reported that a resident who was looking for her dog came across the remains and called police at around 6 p.m.

Trail RCMP officers and Nelson Forensic Identification Section attended the scene and conducted an examination.

According to police, the BC Coroner Service was notified about the incident, and a forensic autopsy is scheduled for later this week. The matter remains under investigation.

“Trail RCMP is in the early stages of this investigation and hope to have answers soon about what factors led to this person’s death,” said Trail detachment commander Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in a release.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Trail Detachment at 250-364-2566 to speak to an investigator.

City of TrailRCMPRossland