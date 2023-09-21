Crews have worked to stabilize Highway 97 at a rock slide area north of Summerland. The highway will open to two lanes of traffic in each direction on Friday, Sept. 23 at noon. (Courtesy of Chute Creek Construction)

Highway 97 north of Summerland to reopen in both directions

Landslide had resulted in detours, followed by single lane alternating traffic

Highway 97 north of Summerland will open to full capacity on Friday, Sept. 22.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced the reopening will happen at noon.

Crews have now completed temporary work to allow traffic access through the site after the section of highway was closed Aug. 28 because of a rock slide.

Since Sept. 11, the highway has been open with single lane alternating traffic as crews have worked to stabilize the hillside.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure contractors have built a lock-block wall to protect the highway from falling rock. A 150-metre berm between the lock-block wall and the bottom of the slope has also been constructed to temporarily address slope movement.

Construction of permanent stabilization measures will continue.

Geotechnical engineers are continuing to monitor the slide area for changes in ground conditions.

The ministry says the portion of highway may be closed again with limited notice if it is deemed unsafe. The road will be at a greater likelihood of closure if a heavy rainfall occurs.

The portion of Highway 97 has also been closed in past years as a result of rock slides in the area.

