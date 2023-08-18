UPDATE: Highway 6 reopens east of Vernon after vehicle incident

No detour available as of 8:15 p.m.

Highway 6 has been closed by a vehicle incident east of Cherryville Friday night, Aug. 18, 2023. (DriveBC photo)

UPDATE: 9:15 p.m.

Highway 6 has reopened east of Vernon, DriveBC reports.

………………………

Original:

Highway 6 is closed in both directions east of Vernon due to a vehicle incident, DriveBC reports.

The incident occurred at Hollingsworth Road, about six kilometres east of Cherryville, DriveBC said just before 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

No detours are currently available.

An assessment is in progress.

READ MORE: Highway 1 closed as Lee Creek and Scotch Creek residents told to leave now

READ MORE: Scotch Creek bridge closed as fire spreads in North Shuswap

Brendan Shykora

car crashDrivingmotor vehicle crashNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVehicles