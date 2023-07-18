Hells Angels ride through B.C. en route to Lower Mainland event

Outlaw motorcycle gangs and support clubs coming from across Canada

A Monday afternoon rumbling of motorcycles cruised through Vernon, stopping for a chat with RCMP.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP confirm members of the Hells Angels and other outlaw motorcycle gangs and support clubs were in town July 17 around 5 p.m.

“One of our officers attended the location where members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit BC (CFSEU-BC) were interacting with the riders,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer.

The riders are coming from across Canada, travelling through the area to attend a large event being held in the Lower Mainland this weekend.

A witness told The Morning Star he saw a large group of motorcyclists with patches, by the Village Green Shopping Centre, followed by police.

Further details are expected to be released this week by CFSEU-BC.

