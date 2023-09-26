Map pinpointing the location of a helicopter crash near Purden Ski Hill. Prince George RCMP say emergency services are responding. (DriveBC)

Map pinpointing the location of a helicopter crash near Purden Ski Hill. Prince George RCMP say emergency services are responding. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: 2 dead in helicopter crash near Prince George

Transportation Safety Board of Canada deployed, investigating fatal crash

Two people have died and four others were transported to hospital after a plane crash east of Prince George Tuesday morning (Sept. 26).

Prince George RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said emergency crews were alerted to a helicopter crash around 7:45 a.m. near Purden ski hill, which is about 67 kilometres east of Prince George.

BC Emergency Health Services said six ambulances and a supervisor responded, with four people transported to hospital.

It was a privately owned helicopter that had been chartered to do some flights in the area. Prince George RCMP said further information was not available.

Prince George RCMP is asking anyone driving past the area to “remember to give emergency crews plenty of room to work if they are on the highway, by slowing down and moving over and to obey flagger signals.”

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has deployed a team of investigators to the fatal crash. TSB said it was a Bell 206L helicopter involved in the crash.

RCMP will remain on scene until TSB arrives to take conduct of the investigation. BC Coroners Service will be doing its own investigation.

Victim services is currently working with the families of the deceased, Cooper said.

Helicopter crashRCMP

Previous story
End in sight for McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna
Next story
PODCAST: Housing Minister Kahlon discusses the Housing Supply Act

Just Posted

Longtime Trail baseball coach Brian Pipes was honoured Thursday evening with an induction into the Babe Ruth League International Hall of Fame. L-R: Wayne Florko, Babe Ruth Senior VP Commissioner Robert Faherty, Brian Pipes, Glenn Wallace, and Deputy Mayor Bev Benson. Photo: Jim Bailey
Babe Ruth Hall of Fame holds ceremony for Trail inductee

The Trail Curling Club invites all interested curlers to get back in the hack and join or enter a team this curling season. Photo: Submitted
Calling out curlers, become part of the Trail Curling Club

Trail native and Las Vegas Knights scout Craig Cunningham is bringing the Stanley Cup home to Trail. Photo: Submitted
Las Vegas Knights scout Craig Cunningham bringing Stanley Cup to Trail

International Overdose Awareness Day was marked in August at Nelson’s Lakeside Park. The city has had 13 illicit drug fatalities through August in 2023, which is a new record. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson sets new drug death record only 8 months into 2023