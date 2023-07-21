Heat warning issued for Grand Forks, Boundary Region: Environment Canada

Temperatures exected to reach 38C over next two days

The weekend is getting off to a scorching start with a heat warning issued for Grand Forks and the Boundary Region.

Environment Canada issued the warning Friday morning, stating temperatures will be reaching up to 38 Celsius at their peak. These high temperatures are expected to persist until Saturday evening.

The warning also stresses that extreme heat affects everyone, but the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

To reduce risks, drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

To get more information, Check the local news for health and safety updates. Check HealthLinkBC online resources about heat-related illness and how to protect yourself at www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/heat-related-illness.

Call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 to ask about heat-related illness.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

@kmckinley

karen.mckinley@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.