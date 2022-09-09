Syringes and vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen on a work surface during a drive through clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Health Canada approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine today for use in young children six months to four years old. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Syringes and vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen on a work surface during a drive through clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Health Canada approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine today for use in young children six months to four years old. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to four years old

Vaccine is the second to be approved for that age group in Canada

Health Canada approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine today for use in children between six months and four years old.

The federal department says after a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, it concluded the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty vaccine outweigh the potential risks for kids.

It’s the second vaccine to be approved for that age group, after Health Canada approved Moderna’s Spikevax shot in July.

Health Canada says it is approving a three-dose primary series of the vaccine for children under five, with three weeks between the first and second doses and eight weeks between the second and third doses.

The department says the jabs, which target the original strain of COVID-19, remain effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.

The government recently approved a newer version of Moderna’s vaccine that targets the Omicron variant of COVID-19, but its use has not yet been approved for the youngest cohort.

RELATED: Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no

RELATED: 4th COVID vaccine doses to roll out in B.C. as Omicron-specific shots arrive

CoronavirusHealthvaccines

Previous story
Canada could see tripling of people living with dementia in next 30 years: Landmark study
Next story
B.C. woman’s ‘traumatizing’ sexual assault probe at UBCO leads to human rights complaint

Just Posted

Black Press file photo
RCMP investigating attempted murder after Montrose explosion leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Parsons/Pool via AP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks of Queen’s ‘affection for Canadians’

Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Barlow/Pool via AP
QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

The red dot shows the location of the Monument Mountain Fire. Map: B.C. Wildfire Service
Monument Mountain wildfire burning 17 km from Nelson