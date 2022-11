Stay out of the range areas and comply with all signs, barriers, and gates

The 44th Engineer Squadron, an Army Reserve unit based in Trail, will be conducting a training exercise at the Casino Gun Range south of Trail this weekend.

The range will take place through the day and into the evening on Saturday, Nov. 19 and through the day on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Residents may hear more gunfire from the range than usual, including machine gun fire at times.

The public is advised to stay out of the range areas and comply with all signs, barriers, and gates.

