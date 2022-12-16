Grooming on Rossland’s Centennial Trail back on track

City to rent snowmobile and groomer from Black Jack Ski Club for the 2022-2023 winter season

Rossland Council decided on a path that will see Centennial Trail groomed this winter.

Council considered two options but approved the rental of a snowmobile and groomer from the Black Jack Ski Club for the 2022-2023 winter season.

Public Works foreman Scott Lamont explained that the city could rent the snowmachine and groomer at a rate of $3 per km. The rental would come to about $1,000 over the winter considering the trail is just over 6.4-km long and would require an estimated 50 rotations.

A more expensive option from Red Resort would rent the machine and groomer to the city for a total of $4,000 for the season.

Staff also noted that renting equipment does not come with a warranty or include maintenance and repairs, which would be covered by the city.

“Seems to me they are pretty comparable solutions,” said Coun. Stewart Spooner. “One is $1,000 and the other is $4,000, so I’m going to move we do the $1,000.”

Council passed the motion, and then considered adding its own machine to the city’s public works fleet.

A staff report pointed out the multiple uses of the Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) that can be used year round in a variety of ways.

“Part of the review in the Fleet Management Plan is the purchasing of equipment with multiple purposes and functionality for various work programs in all seasons to create departmental efficiencies and generate cost savings.”

Spooner made the motion to support the staff’s recommendation and, as a permanent solution, to puchase a new side-by-side/UTV with groomer attachment in the amount of $70,000.

“I am sure these guys will think of a whole bunch of interesting things to use it for in the summer time.”

The motion was passed.

Grooming on Centennial Trail is imminent, once an agreement is in place and staff is trained on equipment.

* For clarification: Coun. Spooner noted that comments made during a previous Council meeting regarding the Centennial Trail grooming had been misrepresented by the Rossland News.

Spooner stated that he strongly supports the continued grooming of Centennial Trail.

