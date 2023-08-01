Green bins drop in Trail area neighborhoods this month

BA Belton, environmental communications programs coordinator for the RDKB, reminds locals to look inside their green bins for a kitchen tote, sample liners, and details needed to get started when green bin collection starts in October. Photo: RDKB

After years of regional planning, the first sign that organics diversion is coming this fall — bright green bins — will be delivered to East End neighborhoods this month.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) announced Friday that residents in Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale, and Areas A and B, can expect to receive their new collection containers between Aug. 7 and Aug. 24.

The new bins represent a major step towards creating a greener and more sustainable region and will reduce the amount of waste going to landfills.

“This is an exciting moment for our West Kootenay residents,” says the RDKB’s BA Belton. “The delivery of the green bins marks the beginning of a positive change in how we handle waste within this area.”

Belton reminds residents to look inside the green bin for a kitchen tote, sample liners, and all the essential information needed to get started when the program launches in October.

For those planning to be away during the delivery period, Belton suggests asking a friendly neighbor to move the green bin from the curb for interim safe-keeping.

Diverting organic waste will not only extend the life of the McKelvey Creek landfill, it will also make a significant impact in reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), says the regional chair.

“Embracing the green bin program is not only a momentous step for our community but also a giant leap towards our goal of becoming a carbon-neutral local government,” explains Linda Worley, Area B director and RDKB board chair. “I am thrilled to see residents join us in this important endeavor.”

(Methane is emitted from a variety of anthropogenic (human-influenced) and natural sources. Anthropogenic emission sources include landfills, and according to OurWorldinData.org, methane accounts for approximately 17.3 per cent of total GHG emissions.)

Worley adds, “As RDKB board chair, I wholeheartedly support this initiative, knowing that together, we are creating a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for generations to come.”

Residents are reminded that no plastics are accepted in the green bins, even if they claim to be “compostable” or “biodegradable.”

Yard or garden waste should also be kept out.

Questions? For more information on the green bin program, visit rdkb.com. On the top right of the page, click “Join the Conversation,” and follow the links.

Another new regional initiative being introduced this fall is the “Bear Bin Trade-In” program.

Starting in September, at a cost of $200, residents have the opportunity to trade their 80L critter-resistant bin for a bear-resistant receptacle.

Available on a first-come, first-serve basis, a set number of bear-resistant bins will be available to each respective municipality and electoral area until the end of the year.

