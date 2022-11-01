Greater Trail hospice course addresses loss and grief

“The pandemic has resulted in an increase in grief, both from death and changes in how we live.”

The Greater Trail Hospice Society is running a series of Grief Support Training workshops this month.

The series aims at those journeying with people who are grieving or those who work, or want to work with those who have experienced loss and grief.

“Grief is natural, it’s a process we all have to handle at some point in time and it’s one of life’s biggest challenges but it can be hard to know how to comfort someone who is grieving,” says Brenda Hooper, society chair.

“It’s also a very individual experience. Everyone has their own timeline and their own way of dealing with it. There is no right or wrong way to grieve.”

Hospice explains that universal human experience of grief can be challenging, take much longer than expected, and have a significant impact on the body, mind and spirit.

It can also be triggered by loss from divorce, retirement or miscarriage, to the loss of a job, financial stability or even by selling a home.

Because of the alienation many experienced due to COVID restrictions, the hospice society felt the need to offer this support training.

“The pandemic has resulted in an increase in grief, both from death and changes in how we live,” said Hooper. “For many, this grief process has been delayed with not being able to properly acknowledge and honor our losses,” she adds.

“Grief is catching up with them and they need help.”

This experiential course will provide participants with theoretical and practical approaches to use with grieving adults.

There will be the opportunity to enhance and practice skills, to reflect upon personal experiences of loss and bereavement, and to learn how to help grieving people talk about their feelings and reactions.

By the end of it, participants will learn how to support those who are struggling to cope, and understand how to help bereaved people grow through their grief and find meaning in the loss and in life as it is now.

The Grief Support Training course costs $30, and includes lunch and books.

The course spans three consecutive Saturdays; Nov. 5, Nov. 12, and Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Trail United Church hall on Pine Avenue. To register call 250.364.6204.

Find out more about grief, its myths and what to know about grieving people at: trailhospice.org.

Details for adult and children grief groups as well as one-on-one bereavement support are available on the website.

BC HealthCity of TrailRossland