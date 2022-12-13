Greater Trail groups awarded gaming grants

Greater Trail sports and arts and cultural organizations will receive over $200K in community grants

Greater Trail sporting and arts and cultural organizations will receive over $200,000 in grants awarded through the recent deployment of BC Community Gaming Grants program.

Each year the Community Gaming Grants program distributes $140 million to more than 5,000 community organizations.

Among the 790 sports organizations to receive nearly $28 million, 117 B.C. Interior non-profits were to be funded with more than $3 million.

Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West, says the New Democrat government’s grants for local not-for-profit organizations will support arts and culture, and sports organizations, enriching the lives of community members.

“Sports, arts and culture are what make our cities and towns into vibrant communities,” said Conroy in a release.

“These local organizations work hard to keep us active, learning and engaged. I’m glad that we’re able to continue supporting their efforts to make our days brighter.”

This year, the Trail Gymnastics Society was awarded $22,500, Trail Youth Baseball $5,000, Greater Trail Minor Hockey $64,500, and Greater Trail Swim Racing Society $11,400.

Rossland’s Red Mountain Racers Society will receive a windfall of $21,500, the Black Jack Cross Country Ski Club Society are the recipient of a $20,500 grant, while Rossland Figure Skating Club will get $10,000.

Provincially, over $20 million funded 717 arts organizations including the Rossland Council for Arts and Culture, which will receive $7,700, and the Rossland Historical Museum and Archives Association, $35,000. The Greater Trail Creative Activities Centre Society was awarded $9,500.

Read: Rossland Arts Society aims for historic Drill Hall

City of TrailfundraiserRossland