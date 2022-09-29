Good Stuff raises funds for Trail FAIR

The Trail store will give 50 per cent of sales to the FAIR Society at its sidewalk sale Oct. 1

It doesn’t get better than Good Stuff when it comes to giving back to the community.

The Cedar Avenue store will be celebrating its fifth anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 1 with a sidewalk sale, colouring contest for kids, complimentary strawberry lemonade and a special treat.

“We are going to donate to FAIR (Family and Individual Resource Society) 50 per cent of the proceeds, and we’re doing a colouring contest for kids too,” said Good Stuff manager Annick de Goede.

Shoppers can stop by and browse the magical, myriad of merch at Good Stuff or visit owners Ashley and Thomas Hodgson next door at Kootenay West Distilling and enjoy a beverage or a bite to eat, while kids participate in the colouring contest.

“I say it again and again, we opened this business to be a part of the community, and we really try to give back to the community,” said Thomas.

Like most Trail stores, COVID brought challenges to the downtown businesses, but the owners are optimistic that people will eventually get out of their houses and vehicles and stop in for a little human interaction.

“We expected it (the summer) to be slow,” said Thomas. “But we are coming out the other side of it now heading to Christmas. We are definitely optimistic, we have a lot of ideas and a lot of fun things we are working on for the season.

“It’s been hard, but I definitely think it will be worth it in the long run.”

The Hodgsons and de Goede were also behind the very successful Adopt a Family for the Holidays campaign this past Christmas, where Good Stuff was ground zero for donated gifts and the shop also matched any in-store purchases.

Similarly, the Trail FAIR Society has been helping families and individuals for decades in Trail. The society provides access to resources such as family and abuse counselling, poverty advocacy, a women’s shelter and baby groups.

“FAIR has made a tremendous effort to make a lasting difference for many individuals in the community,” said de Goede. “Good Stuff is honoured to be a part of this community. And we want to make an ongoing difference, whenever we can.”

Good Stuff’s sidewalk sale and fundraiser goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 1186 Cedar Ave. in downtown Trail.

City of TrailfundraisingLocal Business