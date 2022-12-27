Karanjot Singh Sodhi has been identified as one of four people killed in a Christmas Eve bus crash on the Connector. (Photo/GoFundMe)

Fundraiser started for family of a man who died in B.C. Christmas Eve bus crash

Four people died in the crash along the Okanagan Connector

A man from India, who had only been in Canada a few months on a work permit, was one of four people killed in a Christmas Eve bus crash on the Okanagan Connector.

A GoFundMe page has been started for Karanjot Singh Sodhi, 42. He is survived by his wife, a six-year-old son, three-year-old daughter, and his mother.

Sodhi arrived in Canada just four months ago from the Indian city of Amritsar.

Donations will go to funeral arrangements and to support his family.

Police have not released the names of those who died.

Interior Health spokesperson Michaela Swan says seven people remain in hospital. All are expected to survive.

Police have said road conditions the evening of the crash were described “as very poor with ice and snow on the road surface along with rain and hail falling.”

