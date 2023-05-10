A gastrointestinal outbreak has affected 19 residents and 10 staff at Jubilee Manor in Nelson as of May 10. Photo: Tyler Harper

A gastrointestinal outbreak has affected 19 residents and 10 staff at Jubilee Manor in Nelson as of May 10. Photo: Tyler Harper

Gastrointestinal outbreak at seniors facilities in Nelson, Trail, Creston

Fifty nine residents and 23 staff are infected

Interior Health has reported an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness at three of its seniors facilities in the West Kootenay.

Jubilee Manor in Nelson has 19 resident and 10 staff cases in an outbreak that was declared on May 8, while Rose Wood Village in Trail as 19 resident cases (declared May 5). Swan Valley Lodge in Creston has 21 resident and 13 staff cases (declared April 24).

According to the IH website, gastrointestinal illness is generally caused by viruses and bacteria, and occasionally from the toxins created by bacteria. It is spread from person to person by eating contaminated food or touching contaminated surfaces. It can also be spread by exposure to vomit or stool of an infected person.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, muscle aches, headache, weakness, low grade fever or a combination of these.

Asked what Jubilee Manor management is doing to manage the outbreak, IH did not name specific measures but stated that “additional precautions include enhanced cleaning and disinfection, isolating ill residents, and limiting group activities as necessary.”


