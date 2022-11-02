Funeral to honour RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang in Richmond, B.C.

Yang will have a regimental, or military-style, funeral in accordance with RCMP protocols

RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang is seen in this undated RCMP handout photo. Thousands of police and other officers are expected to gather in Richmond, B.C., to honour RCMP Const. Yang. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*

RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang is seen in this undated RCMP handout photo. Thousands of police and other officers are expected to gather in Richmond, B.C., to honour RCMP Const. Yang. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Thousands of first responders, including from Washington state and as far away as Ontario, are expected to gather in Richmond, B.C., for today’s funeral of RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.

The 31-year-old mental health and homeless outreach officer was stabbed to death two weeks ago while she and a City of Burnaby employee attempted to issue an eviction notice to a man who had been living in a tent at a local park.

Jongwon Ham is accused of first-degree murder in Yang’s death and is expected to return to a Vancouver court again today for remand.

The RCMP say as many as 2,000 officers from B.C. and across Canada will be joined by members of the Canada Border Services Agency, the Armed Forces, sheriffs, firefighters and B.C. Ambulance Service in a funeral procession, while another 1,500 members will also attend the funeral.

Yang, who lived in Richmond, will have a regimental, or military-style, funeral in accordance with RCMP protocols for an officer who dies in the line of duty, which may include a riderless horse, honorary pallbearers and a gun carriage or hearse during the procession.

Yang’s family said in an earlier statement that they are “going through immense grief” but are grateful for the condolences and support they have received, issuing thanks to the RCMP for making the arrangements to formally honour her.

RELATED: 1st-degree murder charge laid in killing of Burnaby Const. Shaelyn Yang

PoliceRCMP

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Reka Gustafson talks HIV, COVID, the toxic drug crisis and mental health
Next story
A time to remember

Just Posted

The Rossland Royal Canadian Legion’s Ray Van Nieuwenhof and Nelda Van Tamel pin the first poppy on Mayor Kathy Moore to kick off the annual Remembrance Day Poppy Campaign beginning Oct. 28. The campaign goes until Remembrance Day on Friday, Nov. 11. The Rossland Legion will hold a service at 10 a.m. that day, then parade to the cenotaph for the Remembrance Day ceremony at 10:45 a.m. (Contributed)
A time to remember

Selkirk College sustainability co-ordinator Laura Nessman (right) and Laura Sacks from the West Kootenay Climate Hub are two of the organizers of this year’s TEDxSelkirkCollege Countdown event that is taking place online on Sunday, Nov. 6. The two-hour event will feature a dozen local presenters and is free to everyone in the community. Photo: Submitted
Selkirk College hosts TEDx online event

The City of Rossland will host the swearing in ceremony of all elected officials in Greater Trail.
Greater Trail councils to participate in Regional Oath of Office ceremony

Brenda Hooper, chair of the Greater Trail Hospice Society, invites all to Grief Support Training workshops. Photo: Jim Bailey
Greater Trail hospice course addresses loss and grief