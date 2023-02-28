Free income tax service available for low income earners in Trail

The Trail FAIR Society is providing qualified residents with free income tax service.

The service is available to low income individuals and families who satisfy the annual maximum income guidelines.

To access the service a single person can earn up to $35,000 per year, a two-person family up to $45,000, and $2,500 for each additional person beyond that.

Clinics will run from March 1 to April 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. at four locations.

On Monday, interviews will go at the Waneta Mall, in the old Ricki’s store, with the last interview scheduled for April 17.

On Tuesdays at the downtown Trail United Church, with the final interview date April 18.

The Royal Canadian Legion will host the service on Wednesday at 2141 Columbia Ave. in East Trail, the last date April 19.

For Beaver Valley residents, the free tax service will be provided at the Beaver Valley Senior Citizens Manor until April 20.

Residents must pick up their tax returns at the same place the following week.

Also, bring all essential documents and receipts to the interview such as a government issue photo ID such as a passport or drivers licence, a copy of the previous year’s tax return, or the Canada Revenue Agency’s notice of assessment.

If you have investment income in excess of $1,000, capital gains/losses, partnership income, bankruptcy, or anyone with complex deductions may not be deemed eligible for the service. Also, tax preparation for deceased individuals is not provided.

For more info contact the FAIR Society at 250.364.2326.

City of TrailKootenaysRosslandtaxes