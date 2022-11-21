FortisBC electric customers to receive a one-time cost-of-living credit

The credit will appear automatically on bills, there is no need to apply

FortisBC residential and commercial customers will soon receive a one-time cost-of-living credit on their electricity bills on behalf of the province, the utility company announced Friday.

Residential customers can expect to receive a $100 credit on their electricity bill over the next three months, depending upon the billing schedule for each individual customer.

To be eligible for the cost-of-living credit on electricity, an account must have been active on Oct. 1, 2022, and continue to be active.

The credit will appear automatically on bills, there is no need to apply.

FortisBC says electric customers will receive the bill credit during the winter heating season when energy use spikes and bills are at their highest.

There is one credit available per residential customer, regardless of the number of accounts each customer holds.

Commercial customers will receive a credit in the first half of 2023.

The precise amount is based on electricity consumption between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022, and is expected to average around $500.

Customers of the City of Nelson, City of Penticton,the District of Summerland and City of Grand Forks will also receive a credit, based on the billing cycles for those independent utilities.

FortisBC reminds customers that in addition to the bill credit, there are programs in place to help manage bills such as equal payment plans, rebates for energy-efficiency upgrades and no-cost programs for people with qualifying incomes.

Questions about your bill? Call 1.866.436.7847.

For more information about the one-time cost-of-living credit, visit: strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/cost-of-living.

