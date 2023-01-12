A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield themselves from the heavy rain as they walk along the shore of the harbour in Vancouver Tuesday, January 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield themselves from the heavy rain as they walk along the shore of the harbour in Vancouver Tuesday, January 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Flurry of weather warnings for B.C. south coast, with up to 120 mm of rain forecast

Downpour expected to continue until easing up late Friday

Environment Canada has issued a series of rainfall warnings for British Columbia’s south coast, with soggy conditions expected to persist until the end of the week.

The warnings span Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast and the Sea-to-Sky corridor, along with parts of Vancouver Island.

The weather office says downpours will start Wednesday night with total rainfall of 60 to 120 millimetres expected before conditions are forecast to ease late Friday.

It says the highest amounts of rain are expected near Metro Vancouver’s North Shore mountains along with Howe Sound and western Vancouver Island.

A separate wind warning covers the Victoria area, where gusts reaching speeds of up to 90 kilometres per hour were expected to last until Thursday morning.

Winds nearing the same speed are also expected across the northern tip of Vancouver Island through the morning.

Severe weather

Previous story
Airlines, airports, transport minister to testify on holiday travel mess at committee
Next story
Cloned kitty cats coming to Kelowna

Just Posted

(L-R) Ellie Kermode, Payton Fowler, Anastasia Verigin, Sara Hurd and Anaya Molitwenik all brought home medals from the 2022 West Kootenay Invitational. Photo: Jennifer Small
Castlegar and Rossland skaters bring home 10 medals

Dr. Albert de Villiers is currently on trial facing charges of sex crimes against a child. (File photo)
Trial underway for former Interior Health top doc charged with sex crimes against child

Ashley Hodgson, Annick de Goede and Thomas Hodgson organized the Adopt a Family for the Holidays campaign that made a difference for more than 80 families. Photo: Jim Bailey
Adopt a family campaign reaches more than 80 Greater Trail families

According to the Association of Interior Realtors report, the Kootenay region saw a drop in unit sales by almost 47 per cent compared to December 2021, with 97 sales recorded in December 2022. Photo: The Canadian Press
Kootenay housing market slows, amid high assessments