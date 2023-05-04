UPDATE: Kootenay Pass opens to single-lane traffic through Kootenay Pass after mudslide, Bombi Summit now open

Bombi Summit on Highway 3 has re-opened after flooding closure

Highway 3 has opened to single-lane alternating traffic through the Kootenay Pass after being closed most of Thursday due to a mudslide.

Drive BC is warning drivers to watch for falling rocks as they travel through the area.

A detour is available via Kootenay Lake ferry, but drivers should expect sailing delays due to congestion. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Drive BC was reporting a two-sailing wait at the ferry.

The next update is expected at 9 a.m. Friday.

Bombi Summit

Highway 3 was closed in both directions about 15 km east of Castlegar in the Bombi Pass for most of Thursday.

The closure was due to flooding.

Yellowhead Road and Bridge (YRB) manager Scott Maxwell said that something upstream gave way and a large volume of water blocked one of the culverts, eroding the shoulder of the highway for about 1 km.

Yesterday, the flood risk level across the Regional District of Central Kootenay was upgraded to a flood watch as snowmelt increases and rain is forecasted for Thursday night and Friday.

Meanwhile, an evacuation alert for the community of Vallican in the Slocan Valley has been expanded.

With files from Jim Bailey.

