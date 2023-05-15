Rossland is hosting a FireSmart Forum at the Miner’s Hall on May 16. (Don Mortimer photo)

Rossland is hosting a FireSmart Forum at the Miner’s Hall on May 16. (Don Mortimer photo)

FireSmart forum for Rossland residents

Register to attend FireSmart Forum in Rossland at Miner’s Hall May 16

Check out the FireSmart Forum at the Rossland Miner’s Hall on May 16.

Rosslanders are encouraged to come out and learn how to assess their homes wildfire risk and reduce their homes wildfire hazards.

Rossland resident and FireSmart Canada wildfire mitigation specialist Don Mortimer will deliver a presentation with slides and some incredible video footage, with a Q&A session to follow.

With the summer wildfire danger, the Rossland FireSmart Program anticipates strong interest in the FireSmart Forum as Mortimer is looking forward to talking to residents.

“This year’s early May heat wave reminded everyone that wildfire season is here again and it’s time to start getting homes and yards FireSmart,” said Mortimer.

“Last weekend’s Wildfire Hazard Cleanup Day was a big success with homeowners clearing yards of wildfire hazardous debris.”

Mortimer is keen to see homeowners continue with FireSmart work in their yards and on their homes and outbuildings.

“We’ve got an impressive video showing how homes are ignited by wildfires,” said Mortimer.

“People will see how embers generated by the wildfire can accumulate in vegetation close to homes and on wooden decks and stairways, igniting them and spreading to the home.”

Making your homes and yards safe and secure is often quite simple and inexpensive and only takes a few hours with basic hand and garden tools.

Terry Miller, Rossland resident and FireSmart Champion for one of Rossland’s neighbourhoods, has attended similar presentations in the past.

“One of the big takeaways for me was learning more about how wildfires ignite homes,” said Miller.

“When Don presented his information, I learned how easily multiple house ignitions can occur.

“One home ignited can start a chain reaction that ignites a whole neighbourhood.”

The Rossland FireSmart Forum goes Tuesday, May 16, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Food and refreshments will be served.

Anyone wishing to attend can register at the Rossland FireSmart website: rossland.ca/firesmart-program and click the link provided (organizers need to plan for food requirements).

Register for the free event at Rossland FireSmart Forum , Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at Miner’s Hall.

bcwildfireEast Kootenay Regional DistrictRossland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SD20 seeking feedback as it considers building new Castlegar school
Next story
Province, Atira, look to restoring public confidence after CEO Janice Abbott resigns

Just Posted

Rossland is hosting a FireSmart Forum at the Miner’s Hall on May 16. (Don Mortimer photo)
FireSmart forum for Rossland residents

Kinnaird Elementary and Castlegar’s other elementary schools are over-capacity. File photo
SD20 seeking feedback as it considers building new Castlegar school

Rossland Figure Skating Club directors would like to thank (from left) coach Ashley Ross, Ellie Kermode, Payton Fowler, Oona Williams, Eva Manaigre, coach Allison Soukeroff, and coach Candice Soukeroff for their dedication and hard work this season. Photo: Lisa Manaigre
Rossland skating club wraps up a successful but challenging season

Three Greater Trail players were chosen in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. (WHL photo)
Greater Trail trio selected in WHL Top Prospects draft