FireSmart forum for Rossland residents

Register to attend FireSmart Forum in Rossland at Miner’s Hall May 16

Rossland is hosting a FireSmart Forum at the Miner’s Hall on May 16. (Don Mortimer photo)

Check out the FireSmart Forum at the Rossland Miner’s Hall on May 16.

Rosslanders are encouraged to come out and learn how to assess their homes wildfire risk and reduce their homes wildfire hazards.

Rossland resident and FireSmart Canada wildfire mitigation specialist Don Mortimer will deliver a presentation with slides and some incredible video footage, with a Q&A session to follow.

With the summer wildfire danger, the Rossland FireSmart Program anticipates strong interest in the FireSmart Forum as Mortimer is looking forward to talking to residents.

“This year’s early May heat wave reminded everyone that wildfire season is here again and it’s time to start getting homes and yards FireSmart,” said Mortimer.

“Last weekend’s Wildfire Hazard Cleanup Day was a big success with homeowners clearing yards of wildfire hazardous debris.”

Mortimer is keen to see homeowners continue with FireSmart work in their yards and on their homes and outbuildings.

“We’ve got an impressive video showing how homes are ignited by wildfires,” said Mortimer.

“People will see how embers generated by the wildfire can accumulate in vegetation close to homes and on wooden decks and stairways, igniting them and spreading to the home.”

Making your homes and yards safe and secure is often quite simple and inexpensive and only takes a few hours with basic hand and garden tools.

Terry Miller, Rossland resident and FireSmart Champion for one of Rossland’s neighbourhoods, has attended similar presentations in the past.

“One of the big takeaways for me was learning more about how wildfires ignite homes,” said Miller.

“When Don presented his information, I learned how easily multiple house ignitions can occur.

“One home ignited can start a chain reaction that ignites a whole neighbourhood.”

The Rossland FireSmart Forum goes Tuesday, May 16, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Food and refreshments will be served.

Anyone wishing to attend can register at the Rossland FireSmart website: rossland.ca/firesmart-program and click the link provided (organizers need to plan for food requirements).

Register for the free event at Rossland FireSmart Forum , Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at Miner's Hall.

