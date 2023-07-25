Firefighters quash house blaze in Trail

The emergency call came in shortly after 11 a.m., July 25

Photo: Submitted

Photo: Submitted

Firefighters were called to quash a house fire in Shaver’s Bench on Tuesday.

The 9-1-1 report of a structure fire came into Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue shortly after 11 a.m., prompting a crew of seven from Station 374 Trail to attend.

“Quick thinking residents were able to get water on the fire with a garden hose, and hold the fire until Station 374 arrived on scene,” reported Captain Grant Tyson later in the day.

The Seventh Avenue blaze was deemed “under control” a few minutes past noon.

The cause is under investigation by the fire department.


