Fired up for fun: RDKB ignites FireSmart learning

Regional District Kootenay Boundary’s mascot Ember the FireSmart Fox helped coordinator Carlene Pires teach Camp Cawabunga and Summer Adventure campers about the causes of wildfires and how to prevent them through interactive discussions and demonstrations. (Photo: contributed)

The atmosphere was electric and energy levels were ‘scorchio’ as the Emergency Management Team at The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) took a proactive step in wildfire education by organizing FireSmart Ember-tainment for the younger generation.

On a hot and sunny day at Gyro Park in Trail, wildfire mitigation specialists, local firefighters, and the beloved mascot ‘Ember’ the FireSmart Fox came together for a fun-filled afternoon of learning and outdoor activities that culminated in an epic water fight.

The inaugural event, which saw the active participation of kids aged six to 12 from the City of Trail’s Summer Adventure Camp and Camp Cowabunga, focused on imparting vital FireSmart principles to the next generation. The youngsters eagerly soaked up knowledge while having a blast, making it a memorable experience for all involved.

“It is crucial for young people to understand the importance of FireSmart practices, especially in the area we live in,” said Carlene Pires, RDKB’s Emergency Program/FireSmart Coordinator.

“By engaging them through events like these, we empower them with knowledge about responsible camping, wildfire prevention, and safety measures. Not only do they learn how to protect themselves and their families, but they also become ambassadors for FireSmart practices in their communities.”

Throughout the event, children actively learned about the causes of wildfires and how to prevent them through interactive discussions and demonstrations. RDKB’s team demonstrated wildfire safety techniques and explained the measures to be taken to minimize wildfire risks. The presence of the FireSmart Mascot, ‘Ember’ the Fox added an element of excitement, and the kids were thrilled to interact and have fun with their furry friend.

“The kids were great, and they already had a lot of knowledge about FireSmart principles,” added Carlene. “Our aim was to consolidate their understanding and reinforce the importance of wildfire prevention. Ember was an instant hit with them, making the learning experience even more enjoyable.”

The water fight at the end of the event served as a refreshing reward for the kids, and it also served as a symbolic gesture to emphasize the role of water in fire safety.

As the event came to an end, the young participants left Gyro Park equipped with valuable knowledge and a renewed passion to practice FireSmart principles. They were encouraged to share what they had learned with their families, creating a ripple effect of awareness throughout the community.

The RDKB’s Emergency Management Team expressed gratitude to everyone involved in making this event a resounding success. With events like these, the RDKB continues to build a safer and more resilient community.

For more information about FireSmart principles and wildfire safety, or to book a FREE FireSmart Home Assessment, please visit https://emergency.rdkb.com/Be-Prepared/FireSmart.

