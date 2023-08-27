St. Andrew’s Anglican Church is located on the corner of Pine Avenue and Eldorado Street in downtown Trail. Photo: Facebook

St. Andrew’s Anglican Church is located on the corner of Pine Avenue and Eldorado Street in downtown Trail. Photo: Facebook

Fire captain reports ‘close call’ for downtown Trail church

Firefighters were at the Pine Avenue scene in 4 minutes

Police are investigating a fire discovered early Saturday in a downtown Trail church.

Three members of Station 374 Trail responded to a fire alarm that went off in St. Andrew’s Anglican Church shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

“Upon arrival, crews discovered smoke coming from the back stairwell,” Captain Grant Tyson reports.

He says fortunately the church’s fire alarm was activated as smoke had filled the building.

“Early detection and quick response time saved this building from serious damage.”

City of TrailfirefightersKootenay Boundary Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: No change in size of McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna
Next story
Warmer temperatures expected in Shuswap, fire activity could increase

Just Posted

St. Andrew’s Anglican Church is located on the corner of Pine Avenue and Eldorado Street in downtown Trail. Photo: Facebook
Fire captain reports ‘close call’ for downtown Trail church

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

Kokanee Salmon spawning. Photo: Roseanne Van Ee
Restocking of kokanee salmon on Kootenay Lake begins

The trial of William Trowell is being held at the Castlegar Courthouse. File photo
Trial begins for Trail man charged with youth sex assault