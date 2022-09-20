People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The federal Liberal cabinet is considering whether to renew COVID-19 vaccine mandates and mandatory random testing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The federal Liberal cabinet is considering whether to renew COVID-19 vaccine mandates and mandatory random testing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Federal Liberals weighing whether to lift remaining COVID-19 travel measures

Measures currently in place set to expire at the end of September

The federal Liberal cabinet is considering whether to renew COVID-19 vaccine mandates and mandatory random testing for travellers.

The current measures are set to expire at the end of the month.

A senior government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss matters not made public says no decision has been made.

The federal government has gradually scaled back COVID-19 travel restrictions over the course of the spring and summer, as booster shots became more widely available in Canada.

Public health officials and infectious disease experts have warned of a potentially large wave of new COVID-19 cases this fall.

But the Public Health Agency of Canada has also said the country is transitioning to a new, more sustainable phase of the pandemic.

RELATED: Travel industry braces for busy winter season as Canadian travellers ready for sun

RELATED: Canada suspends random COVID-19 tests for vaccinated travellers at airports

Coronavirusfederal governmenttravelvaccines

Previous story
Sentencing hearing delayed for harasser of B.C. teen Amanda Todd
Next story
Lower Mainland triple murder trial opens with playback of call to police

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters fell 5-0 to the Cranbrook Bucks in their final exhibition game on Saturday, and will kick off the 2022-23 BCHL season in Penticton versus the Vees Friday, Sept. 23. Photo: Jim Bailey
Smoke Eaters open season versus Vees

From left: Pride Gym’s Brandon Krumm, Keanan Patershuck, Tyler Harry, and Matt Cousineau at the Fusion Fight League in Billings, Mont. (Contributed)
Big wins for Pride Gym in Big Sky state

L-R: Angelika Brunner, constituency assistant for Kootenay-West MLA Katrine Conroy; Myrt Servatius, Kootenay South Métis Society, president; Robert Cacchioni, Trail council; Carol Dobie, councillor incumbent for Trail; Toni Driutti, SD20 Area 3 ; Talia Verigin, SD20 Area I/J; Catherine Zaitsoff, incumbent trustee, chair SD20; incumbent Area 5 trustee Gordon Smith; Katherine Shearer, superintendent SD20; Trail (Area 4) trustee incumbents Mark Wilson and Terry Hanik. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Ground breaks for new elementary school in Trail

“As I shared my book with family and friends, Sam King, librarian at the Trail and District Public Library, suggested I donate a copy to the Trail Museum and Archives, so I did.,” Beth said. L-R: Addison Oberg, archivist, Trail Museum and Archives; author Elizabeth Truant; Sam King, adult services librarian, Trail library. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Quiet days of pandemic had Trail author writing about life