Family Day fun for all Greater Trail

Greater Trail communities are providing activities and events in celebration of Family Day

The municipalities of Greater Trail will be the site of several family fun activities in recognition of Family Day this long weekend.

The provincial government provided funding so families throughout B.C. will have access to free Family Day activities Feb. 17 to Feb. 20. The province collectively kicked in $300,000 in Family Day grants to recreation facilities, art galleries, museums and Indigenous organizations.

“Whether it’s a visit to a recreation centre, museum or art gallery, we know many British Columbians plan to celebrate the holiday weekend with a special activity with loved ones,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Our government’s annual investment in Family Day ensures British Columbians have a great selection of events in their local communities where cost is not a barrier.”

Trail Parks and Recreation is offering free swimming at the aquatic centre and free skating at the Trail Memorial Centre.

Advance registration is mandatory for all free Family Day swims.

Registration is open now for the Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 swims. Check out swim times at www.trailrecreation.ca or phone at 250.364.0888 or 250.364.0858.

Free skating at the Trail Memorial Centre goes Friday from noon to 1:30 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., and on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

No registration for public skating is necessary.

Fruitvale: There will be Free Family Day skating and drop in hockey at the Beaver Valley Arena.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the free skate at the Beaver Valley Arena on Family Day weekend. Skate rentals and drop in hockey is also free, with events going Feb. 17, Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The arena will be closed Feb. 20.

Montrose: Perfect timing to enjoy Montrose Family Day. Montrose is hosting a free Family Day event on Feb. 20 at the community hall. Activities include family snow building and snowshoeing activities, and games, colouring, music and face painting in the hall.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks will be playing shinny with the kids, and hot dogs and hot chocolate will be served as well.

The event goes Monday, Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Montrose Community Hall, 490 9th Ave.

Rossland: The Rossland Museum is celebrating the special day on Saturday, Feb. 18 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., by hosting a family-friendly snow day.

“We’ve got an epic snow maze, a tobogganing hill, snow painting, snowman-building, an art workshop, and more!” said operations manager Fiona Lane. “Of course, we’ll also have a campfire and serve up maple taffy, hot chocolate, and hot apple cider to keep everyone warm.

“We’ll close out with a family-friendly film in the Cominco-wing theatre.”

Local artist Lana Jamieson will also be leading a special lino-printing workshop at the museum. Jamieson will provide the skills, tools, and materials to help you create your very own lino-cut pattern block and prints.

The workshop will run from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is geared for family groups — book one spot per child. Youth under 12 must have a parent or guardian present at the workshop.

Space is limited, so be sure to sign up early for this free workshop.

Grants are administered by the BC Museums Association and BC Recreation and Parks Association to help community-based organizations cover the costs of hosting free Family Day activities.

