Excessive speed lands Trail man hefty fine

Driver issued a $368 fine and his motorcycle was impounded

For one Trail man, the month kicked off with a hefty speeding fine and the loss of his motorcycle for a week.

The night of May 1, an officer was on routine patrol in a marked police vehicle when he observed the driver of a motorcycle riding at 113 km/h in a 60km/h zone near the intersection of Laburnum Drive and Highway 3B.

Notably, this locale is right near the Trail detachment.

The officer detained the driver, a 64-year old Trail man, and his motorcycle roadside.

The man was issued a $368 fine for excessive speed and had his motorcycle impounded for up to seven days.

“As summertime approaches, Trail RCMP and BC Highway Patrol will be out conducting enforcement in the Trail and Greater District area,” warns Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

