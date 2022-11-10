Every day is Remembrance Day

Canadian Armed Forces veteran Lyle Crispin of Rossland visits Seven Summits Centre for Learning leading up to Remembrance Day to raise awareness and bring his perspective of serving in the military and having lost those close to him. (Tara Hauck photo)

“Rossland is my home, but I have been to many places as a soldier.” – Lyle Crispin

Lyle Crispin, a veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, will be the guest speaker at Seven Summits Centre for Learning, discussing Remembrance Day topics.

Last year Crispin used a question-and-answer format to find out what Remembrance Day meant to each student individually. Here are a few of the comments from the 2021 cohort’s event.

“I think about how we can help and honour all those who have fought for our freedom,” said Cooper Legler, a Grade 12 student.

“The ceremony and silence that I will observe are because I am grateful for not having to fight, and I am grateful for those who did fight and secured my freedom,” said Matt Sauer, a Grade 12 student.

“I think it is important for us not to have a ‘we/they mentality. We must re-frame to focus on how we are all connected by shared humanity,” said Tanis Shippy, the centre administrator.

As students in 2021 commented, the message of peace, kindness, and communication set the stage for the November 11 holiday to be a day of gratitude and reflection.

As Crispin spoke to the students about the military, war, conflict, and atrocities he witnessed, the students received a glimpse into the pain of his previous experiences.

He told them many times, conflict is created by the powers that be, making it seem hard to change or affect outcomes.

“I am an eternal optimist, and I hope that you students know your power and how each of you can influence and make a difference,” Crispin said. “I want you to know that peaceful solutions always exist, just work to communicate and seek peace.”

Clearly, it doesn’t take a seasoned soldier to provide this message, but the message was resoundingly clear coming from someone who fought and served for his country.

“We are soldiers, we follow orders, and not everyone gets out alive, so for us, every day is a Remembrance Day of friends, occurrences, beginnings and endings. Take tomorrow to do for yourselves what makes you thankful for what you have today.

“Remember those who have fallen and those who sacrificed a part of themselves for our collective freedom and peace.”

For further information please get in touch with Seven Summits Centre for Learning Administrator, Tanis Shippy at info@sevensummitslearning.com

Author: Tara Hauck, Marketing Coordinator Seven Summits Centre for Learning.

About us: Seven Summits Centre for Learning is an exceptional public high school experience that offers a blended learning model for grades 8 through 12 in Rossland, B.C..

