Evacuation order for parts of Osoyoos, Similkameen as wildfire crosses border

The fire has stretched over 200 hectares into Canada now, prompting evacuation orders

Update 10 p.m.:

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) has issued an evacuation order for parts of the Town of Osoyoos and areas in the Similkameen due to the growing Eagle Bluff wildfire.

There are 732 properties currently under order as of 10 p.m., in Electoral Area B (Cawston) and in Area C (Rural Osoyoos) and a large portion of the Town of Osoyoos.

Members of the RCMP and other first responders are currently working to ensure everyone is evacuated from the affected areas. The full list can be found online at the Regional District’s emergency site.

Residents in the area must leave immediately and follow first responders along the designated or safest routes available.

The RDOS has established a reception centre for evacuees at the Oliver Community Centre at 6359 Park Drive for people who require immediate assistance. Due to a shortage of commercial and hotel accommodation, people are asked to make arrangements to stay with family or friends.

People are asked to take only what critical items that are immediately available, including government-issued ID, medication, eyeglasses, valuable papers such as insurance information, and the immediate care needs for dependents and pets if possible. Those being evacuated should take as few vehicles as necessary and if room is available take those who need transportation with them.

Pet owners and hobby farmers with concerns for their animals may contact the Animal Emergency Response Team (ALERT) at 250-809-7152 and Commercial Farmers who require assistance may contact the RDOS EOC at 250-490-4225.

If you need transportation assistance, call RDOS EOC at 250-490-4225. For ESS Support by phone, call 250-486-1890.

Residents do need to turn off their natural gas. FortisBC will turn off natural gas service as needed. Store firearms following Section 118 of the Firearms Act. Close all windows and doors and close gates (latch) but do not lock.

The Eagle Bluffs wildfire crossed over into Canada from the United States earlier on July 29 and continued to head north.

The BC Wildfire Service said in an email they currently have several initial attack crews, heavy equipment and structure protection personnel assigned to this incident.

The fire has grown to over 2,000 hectares south of the border according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

According to BC Wildfire Service’s map, the fire has cleared 200 hectares in Canada so far.

Original Story:

Evacuation alerts have been issued for 732 properties including much of the Town of Osoyoos due to a growing wildfire that has crossed the U.S. border into Osoyoos.

The properties affected include those in Electoral Area B (Cawston) and in Area C (Rural Osoyoos). The alert covers the area north of the Canada/U.S. border to the intersection of Highway 97 and Hwy 3, west and north along Hwy 3.

The fire is named the Lone Pine Creek and is currently located approximately five kilometres southwest of Osoyoos, and south of the border with the United States. According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the fire has crossed the border into Canada as of 8:15 p.m.

Has started flying. Golf course properties will be in range soon pic.twitter.com/qeHiLc4Eg5 — Ryan Dunkley 🇨🇦 (@GetBent1869) July 30, 2023

A BC Wildfire Service officer and helicopter are assessing the fire, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The last update on the size of the fire before it crossed the border had it at least 1,000 hectares in size.

The full list of impacted properties can be found online at the emergency.rdos.bc.ca site The wildfire is currently burning on the south side of the Canada-United States border, a wildfire officer and helicopter are assessing the incident.

This is a developing story. More information to come.

