Educational explorer returns home to steer 7-Summits’ ship

Caroline Cannon will take on the lead position at Rossland’s only high school educational option

Caroline Cannon’s wide breadth of relevant practice prepared her for her next adventure right here in Rossland, where she will take over as administrator of Seven Summits Centre for Learning. See story Pg. 2. (Tara Hauck photo)

“It’s nice to be back home,” says Caroline Cannon.

“I grew up in Rossland, and although my career has taken me to many interesting places, Rossland was always close to my heart.”

Leaving Rossland to pursue education with the Canadian Coast Guard, Cannon (nee: Habicht) received a Bachelor of Technology in Nautical Science.

She worked as a Coast Guard Ships Officer, taking a few years off to raise her girls before she returned to school to pursue a degree in education.

Starting at the University of Manitoba, Cannon studied Human Resource Management, then moved to Ontario to study at Queen’s University in Kingston, earning a Bachelor of Education in 2004. In 2011, she obtained a certificate in Adult Education at Red River College Polytechnic.

“My experience in the Coast Guard gave me the leadership skills that have served me well and where better to use these skills than education.”

Cannon’s schooling has been paired perfectly with ongoing work experiences.

“My career has included working as a teacher in Yellowknife, a Military Family Resource Centre executive director, an instructor at Red River College, and an education director at the Portage Learning and Literacy Centre, specializing in adult education.”

Cannon’s wide breadth of relevant practice prepared her for her next adventure right here in Rossland. Cannon will take on the lead position at Rossland’s only high school educational option.

“Seven Summits Centre for Learning is pleased to announce Caroline Cannon as the new administrator,” said Tanis Shippy, the previous administrator.

Seven Summits is appreciative of all the work and dedication from previous administrator Tanis Shippy. (Jim Bailey photo)

“I am excited to see Caroline enhance the innovative learning environment of 7S with her unique skill set. Her competence and positive attitude will serve our students and families well.”

Shippy is the outgoing administrator and has served her community impeccably for the past three years.

“During her role as administrator, Tanis has elevated the learning experience at 7S,” said VSS board vice-president and HR committee member Shannon Doleman.

“On behalf of the V.S.S. Board and community, we would like to thank Tanis for serving as Administrator. She has enriched the students’ lives by cultivating a learning environment that fosters academic excellence, supports a culture of inclusion, and empowers independent thinkers.

“Her ability to engage with each student to ensure they feel supported and respected is a testament to the quality of her leadership.

“Under this competent and fearless leadership 7S was able to navigate COVID-19 successfully. Our 7S community has benefited greatly from her commitment to the success of 7S, its students and staff.”

“I second those sentiments,” added Christine Demarco, the longest-standing VSS board member. “Tanis has been a combination of mentor, friend, confidant, advisor and counsellor in her commitment to her students. Investing herself in her students, staff and board, fighting for her beliefs and the students she has served. Gratitude for giving of herself and believing in our vision, respecting our history, contributing a desire to think out of the box, make changes, and demonstrate the strength to make those hard decisions necessary in administration.”

Cannon also takes her position seriously, and she will be leading the educational centre moving forward and tracking students through to graduation.

“My priority is to ensure that our senior students have all they need to be successful in their post-secondary journey and to encourage the junior grades to be self-directed, organized, and feel supported as they pass into the next grade.”

Starting in Rossland, she has moved all over Canada for work and life experiences.

Now returning to Rossland, Cannon has begun to chart a course as she navigates 7S into the next decade of high school learning.

Navigating the 7S journey will be smooth sailing. All aboard and time to enroll for the 2023-24 school year.

Contact information: For further information, please contact Seven Summits Centre for Learning Administrator Caroline Cannon at administrator@sevensummitslearning.com

Author: Tara Hauck, Marketing Coordinator Seven Summits Centre for Learning.

About us: Seven Summits Centre for Learning is an exceptional public high school experience that offers a blended learning model for Grades 8 through 12 in Rossland.

