E-bike rider injured in collision on Trail highway

Trail police are reminding cyclists to be highly visible when riding along roadways after an e-biker was hit near Rock Island.

A Greater Trail RCMP officer was out on routine patrol in the early evening of Jan. 28, when he came across a collision that had just occurred between a cyclist and a Ford Bronco in the 5800-block of Highway 3B.

A 60-year-old Trail man was riding his electric bicycle eastbound (toward Montrose) on the shoulder of the highway when the passenger side mirror of the vehicle allegedly struck him.

Police say the driver of the Bronco, also travelling eastbound, was notified about the impending collision by her vehicle warning system just before contact was made.

The e-bike rider was suspected to have sustained a broken hip. He was transported by ambulance to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Please make sure you are highly visible when you are riding your bicycle on our roadway,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich advises. “This bicycle was believed to have a working headlight and rear reflector; however, consider wearing highly reflective clothing to help stand out in the dark.”

Drivers, please be on the look out for bicycles on the shoulder of the road as the winter snow recedes, he adds.

“Give bicyclists ample room when you pass them to avoid any unfortunate incidents such as this one.”

Rules of the road

​​​​An electric bike, or motor-assisted cycle (MAC), is a two- or three-wheeled cycle with a seat, pedals and an electric motor. The MAC combines bicycle pedal power with electric motor assistance. Maximum speed, according to ICBC, is 32 km/hr on level ground.

To operate a MAC, you must be 16 or older and wear a bicycle helmet.

You don’t need a drivers licence or need to register, licence and/or insure your MAC, but you are subject to the same rights and duties as the driver of a motor vehicle, such as obeying all traffic lights. You also must follow bicycle safety rules.

