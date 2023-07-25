Dunking for dollars in downtown Trail

Plenty of good sports gathered in downtown Trail on Thursday to raise money for our tiniest treasures — babies needing specialized care at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).
Staff from the Trail and Fruitvale branches of Kootenay Savings Credit Union organized “Splash Tower” throws, by donation per-throw, as a way to fundraise for the Tier 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) project now underway at the regional hospital in Trail.
Just one afternoon of dunks raised $806 for the cause.
Kootenay Savings Credit Union was also a signature sponsor of the KBRH Health Foundation golf tournament held Friday at Birchbank. Proceeds from the fundraising tournament will also be directed into the NICU.
A Neonatal Intensive Care Unit on the fourth floor of KBRH means babies born preterm, with a low birth weight or with a health condition that requires intensive care, can stay close to home instead of being flown out of town to a larger centre for specialized care.
This great step forward in advanced neonatal care at KBRH began in September 2022, when the regional hospital was approved for Tier 3 nursery status. The NICU will house three nursery beds with 24/7 nursing care.
The project has also facilitated recruitment of a new pediatrician and brings an improved level of health care for babies and their families.
