Dog shot east of Kimberley survives after emergency surgery

Kimberley RCMP are looking for witnesses after a man’s dog was shot in the face while walking on the Houle Creek Forest Service Road east of town.

The report indicates the owner was driving in his vehicle alongside his dog at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, when he heard a gunshot and saw his dog running towards him, bleeding from the face.

RCMP say they are thankful to report the dog survived after its owner rushed it to Cranbrook, where it received emergency surgery.

Any witnesses who saw or heard anything relating to this incident are encouraged to call the Kimberley RCMP detachment at 250-427-4811.