Dix offers words but no prescription as B.C. municipalities demand healthcare solutions

B.C. health minister Adrian Dix speaks on the healthcare crisis at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler Sept. 13. (Credit: Union of B.C. Municipalities)

There was a general sense of frustration among hundreds of community leaders at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler Tuesday (Sept. 13), as Adrian Dix failed to announce any concrete steps the province is taking to solve the healthcare crisis.

The main speaker of a panel on re-envisioning B.C.’s healthcare system, the health minister was expected by some to spell out what specifically the province is doing. Instead, he spent his 20-some minutes commending health care workers on what he described as “the best COVID response in the world”, and reiterating challenges and solutions to the crisis.

The panel of mayors, doctors and paramedic representatives who followed his speech expressed a far greater degree of urgency.

Clearwater mayor Merlin Blackwell said his community of just over 2,000 people has seen more than 60 closures of its emergency room since the start of the year – usually for about 13 hours, but sometimes longer.

It only has two ambulances, and Blackwell says one of those has only had enough emergency crews to staff it a few times since the May long weekend. Blackwell says their crew is down about 40 per cent. Sometimes, their ambulances are called to other Interior communities in need, leaving Clearwater residents without emergency care for hours on end.

This was the case in August when an eight-month-old went into cardiac arrest and died because Clearwater’s ambulance was in Kamloops.

Gaby Wickstrom, the mayor of Port McNeill, said her community is similarly struggling from emergency rooms closures.

“Things are at a critical level,” she said.

