Rossland Rotary is one of several volunteer groups that gives back to the community. Come to Discover Rossland 2022 at the Miners Hall Thursday, Sept. 22 and find out more about the many volunteer opportunities and programs offered in the Golden City. Photo: Jim Bailey

Rossland Rotary is one of several volunteer groups that gives back to the community. Come to Discover Rossland 2022 at the Miners Hall Thursday, Sept. 22 and find out more about the many volunteer opportunities and programs offered in the Golden City. Photo: Jim Bailey

‘Discover Rossland’ event invites all to Miners Hall

Local groups provide residents with information on how to participate and contribute to community

Residents are invited to participate in Discover Rossland 2022 at the Miners Hall on Thursday.

It is a rare opportunity that brings all the many and varied volunteer groups together in one place with current representatives providing residents information on what they do to contribute to the community and informs people on how to volunteer.

“It’s a way to introduce Rosslanders to all the terrific volunteer groups in town,” said Mayor Kathy Moore. “Groups will be at tables, and folks can just wander around learning about the opportunities and meeting new people!”

Check out the great individual or family programs and find the one or more that fits. Join a local sport, social, art, cultural, environmental and/or service groups.

The Discover Rossland event goes on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Miners Hall.

Read: Seven Summits Poker Ride draws local and international competitors

Rosslandvolunteers

Previous story
Man who suffered ‘catastrophic’ injuries in Chilliwack workplace accident awarded $15.5 million
Next story
Russia claims Ottawa embassy was attacked, summons Canada’s ambassador in Moscow

Just Posted

Rossland Rotary is one of several volunteer groups that gives back to the community. Come to Discover Rossland 2022 at the Miners Hall Thursday, Sept. 22 and find out more about the many volunteer opportunities and programs offered in the Golden City. Photo: Jim Bailey
‘Discover Rossland’ event invites all to Miners Hall

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats are on a two-year probation for alleged hazing. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Thunder Cats on 2-year probation following hazing investigation

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Rossland council meeting re-scheduled

The “Old Bags.” L-R: Elise Blood, Kathy Johnston, Karen Souter, Vicki Stevenson, Rith Desilets, Joanne Hilton, Sharon-Ann Gray and Dorothy Aaserud. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Ballad of the Bags