‘Discover Rossland’ event invites all to Miners Hall

Local groups provide residents with information on how to participate and contribute to community

Rossland Rotary is one of several volunteer groups that gives back to the community. Come to Discover Rossland 2022 at the Miners Hall Thursday, Sept. 22 and find out more about the many volunteer opportunities and programs offered in the Golden City. Photo: Jim Bailey

Residents are invited to participate in Discover Rossland 2022 at the Miners Hall on Thursday.

It is a rare opportunity that brings all the many and varied volunteer groups together in one place with current representatives providing residents information on what they do to contribute to the community and informs people on how to volunteer.

“It’s a way to introduce Rosslanders to all the terrific volunteer groups in town,” said Mayor Kathy Moore. “Groups will be at tables, and folks can just wander around learning about the opportunities and meeting new people!”

Check out the great individual or family programs and find the one or more that fits. Join a local sport, social, art, cultural, environmental and/or service groups.

The Discover Rossland event goes on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Miners Hall.

