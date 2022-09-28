Organizers invited public to Miners Hall, Sept. 22 to rediscover all the great programs available

Check out the display for the Rossland Rotary Club.

More than 30 community groups came together for the Discover Rossland 2022 event at Miners Hall on Sept. 22.

A combination of non-profit organizations, sports clubs, city programs and arts and culture societies provided information to residents on how to get involved through participation and volunteering.

Tracy and Sara promoting the Kootenay Festival of the Arts.

Brenda Hooper and the Hospice Society is always looking for caring volunteers.