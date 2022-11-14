On Nov. 9, Interior Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Photo: Times file

On Nov. 9, Interior Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Photo: Times file

COVID outbreak declared at regional hospital in Trail

As of Nov. 14, there were six IH facilities in the throes of a COVID-19 outbreak, including KBRH

Interior Health (IH) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital in Trail.

According to the health authority’s facility outbreaks list, the breakout of COVID at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) was declared Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the medical unit on the third floor.

This came only days after outbreaks were declared at an extended care unit in Summerland, in two separate areas of the regional hospital in Penticton, and at a care home in Kelowna.

Interior Health has since declared a COVID outbreak at the Williams Lake hospital and a long-term care home in Keremeos.

This latest outbreak at KBRH follows one that spanned from May 24 to June 6 on the third floor of the hospital. Fifteen cases were associated with that outbreak, including one death.

When an outbreak is over, the facility is removed from the list.

The list includes all hospitals, long-term care and assisted/independent living facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.

Read more: One death associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Trail hospital

Read more: Trail family seeks answers after losing mother to COVID-19 infection


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

COVID-19Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Previous story
One year after disastrous B.C. flooding, fear of new climate disasters loom
Next story
New economic diversification fund launched for rural, forest-dependent B.C. communities

Just Posted

Photo: Submitted
Kootenay Boundary directors sworn in

On Nov. 9, Interior Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Photo: Times file
COVID outbreak declared at regional hospital in Trail

Smoke Eaters goalie Teagan Kendrick and Salmon Arm’s Maddux Martin fight for the bouncing puck in a 4-1 Silverbacks win on Sunday at the Trail Memorial Centre. Photos: Jim Bailey
Smoke Eaters drop two tough matches to Vees and ‘Backs

The Fernie Ghostriders skated to a 7-3 victory over the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Saturday in Fernie. Photo: Jim Bailey
Fernie Ghostriders rally in third to defeat B.V. Nitehawks