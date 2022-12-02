The National Centre for Indigenous Laws at the University of Victoria is expected to open in 2024. (Black Press Media file photo)

The National Centre for Indigenous Laws at the University of Victoria is expected to open in 2024. (Black Press Media file photo)

Construction starts on B.C.’s $27 million National Centre for Indigenous Laws

University of Victoria home to first joint degree in Indigenous legal orders and Canadian common law

Construction has started on the National Centre for Indigenous Laws at the University of Victoria.

The centre will be connected to the Murray and Anne Fraser Building and will include public lecture theatres, faculty and staff offices, classrooms, meeting space and an elders’ room.

The project is expected to cost $27.1 million. The province is providing $13 million, the federal government is contributing $9.1 million and $5 million is coming from the Law Foundation of British Columbia.

“This physical structure represents a sanctuary where our laws, which enable us to be peoples, will be safe, and where both Indigenous and non-Indigenous students will learn about those laws, creating the foundation to a multi-juridical Canada,” said Dr. Val Napoleon, a professor at the University of Victoria and the chair of the Law Foundation of Indigenous Justice and Governance.

The centre will be home to the first joint degree in Indigenous legal orders and Canadian common law.

The work is scheduled to be finished in 2024.

READ MORE: ‘Witnesses to history’: University makes 3D virtual replicas of residential schools

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

IndigenousUVic

Previous story
First Nations picket halts work at $887 million B.C. hospital over union rules
Next story
Four years after Meng Wanzhou’s arrest, U.S. moves to drop remaining indictment

Just Posted

Nine black bears were destroyed in the Castlegar area in 2022. Photo: Submitted
Nine bears destroyed in Castlegar this year

Nelson students enrolled in the ATLAS outdoor education program relax during a backcountry trip in early 2022. School District 8 is moving the avalanche training part of the program out of what it deems is dangerous terrain. Photo: Sam Kitch
Changes to Nelson high school’s avalanche training course criticized

Trail Smoke Eaters trade goalie Cole Tisdale and forward Quinn Disher. Photo: Jim Bailey
Update: Trail Smoke Eaters make trades to bolster line up

Dr. Marian Berry, back in Nelson after attending a week at the COP27 U.N. climate summit in Egypt in November. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
‘It was transformative’: Nelson residents reflect on attending COP27