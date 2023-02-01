(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Competition Bureau to investigate industry claims of sustainable forestry management

Environmental group says such claims constitute false advertising

The federal Competition Bureau has started an inquiry into whether industry claims that vast stretches of Canadian forest are sustainably managed constitute false advertising.

The inquiry comes in response to a complaint filed by the environmental law group Ecojustice, acting on behalf of eight environmental groups.

Those groups allege that the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, which claims to set rigorous standards for industry, doesn’t do what companies claim it does.

The groups say the initiative still allows clear-cutting, spraying of toxic chemicals and logging in habitat for threatened species.

They add the initiative also fails to confirm best practices are being followed on the ground.

A spokesman for the initiative says the charges are based on misinformation and that inspections are conducted regularly.

The Sustainable Forestry Initiative is the largest environmental certification system in Canada, covering 140 million hectares of forest in Canada and the U.S.

forestry

Previous story
Food prices set to increase — again — as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores
Next story
Record drug deaths, paramedic calls in West Kootenay last year

Just Posted

A date for the continuation of Jeremy Undershute’s assault trial will be decided on Feb. 14 in Nelson court. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Assault trial starts, then stops, in Nelson spitting incident

Castlegar Rebels goalie Matteo Hueston earned the shutout in a 2-0 win over the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Tuesday in Castlegar. Photo: Steve Piccolo
Castlegar Rebels shut out Beaver Valley Nitehawks

Living Lakes Canada is seeking public insight to understand concerns and priorities around freshwater. The Columbia River was very low at Gyro Park Beach in Trail, Jan. 23, 2023. Photo: Trail Times
Help Lower Columbia-Kootenay stewardship streamline freshwater priorities

A vase of flowers on top of a coffin at an event marking International Overdose Awareness Day in Nelson in 2021. Eleven people died of toxic drug poisoning in the Nelson area in 2022, the most since the health crisis was declared in 2016. Photo: Tyler Harper
Record drug deaths, paramedic calls in West Kootenay last year