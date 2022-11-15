Community invited to Métis flag raising at Trail city hall

The event will start at 10 a.m., Wednesday Nov. 16

Ten years ago this week, Marilyn Fayant Taylor, then-Kootenay regional director for Métis Nation B.C., was anticipating the inaugural Métis flag raising in the City of Trail. “This is the first time we have asked the city to raise our flag,” Taylor said Nov. 14, 2013. On behalf of 400 local Métis people, that year Taylor and Myrtle Servatius, president of Kootenay South Métis Society, approached Trail council to request the flag raising in honour of Louis Riel, a spiritual and political Métis leader hanged for treason on Nov. 16, 1885. “For many years we were invisible in the community,” Taylor shared. “And with the good response, we will be happy to see the Métis flag flying this year.” Photo: Trail Times

With an open invite for the public to attend, Kootenay South Métis will be raising the Métis flag at Trail City Hall on Wednesday.

This is the 10th year the society will be raising the Métis flag on Nov. 16 in recognition of Louis Riel — Riel was executed on this date in 1885 — and the day recognizes the contribution of Métis people to British Columbia.

After the pandemic quashed the community event for the past two years, on Wednesday, Kootenay Columbia students will be bused to city hall to join society members and people from Trail and neighbouring towns, beginning at 10 a.m.

This year the society is also readying for the return of another tradition after a two-year hiatus — cooking and serving a community banquet to members and guests on Saturday. The dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Trail Legion. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Read more: Métis flag to fly in Trail for the first time

Read more: Trail raises Métis flag

Read more: Trail leader awarded Order of the Métis Nation



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailMetisSchool District No. 20 Kootenay-Columbia