Communities rally around Music in Park event

Hundreds turned up for a special Music and Night Market in the Park on Thursday at Trail’s Gyro Park

Hundreds of people descended on Gyro Park in Trail on Thursday for a special edition of Music in the Park which also hosted a Night Market, a variety of food vendors, face painters, a beer/wine garden, and special live performances from Jenie Thai and the Holly Hyatt Trio. Photos: Jim Bailey

The Trail District Arts Council’s Music in the Park event was one of the biggest and best of the summer on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Hundreds of residents from around the West Kootenay showed up at Gyro Park for a fun evening of food vendors, the Night Market, and a beer-wine garden, as three-time Maple Blues Award Nominee Jenie Thai and the Holly Hyatt Trio played a back-to-back series of bluesy-rock offerings for an entertained and engaged audience.

The Arts Council teamed up with Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmer’s Market whose Night Markets have become a staple of Music in the Park where attendees picnic, shop, and dance the night away.

Music in the Park is held at Trail’s Gyro Park every Thursday starting at 6:15 p.m. except for this week when a special Wednesday, Aug. 10 show will welcome TrackVanCar a fusion of Alt, Soul, Reggae and Rock followed by My Son the Hurricane a 12-piece brass-funk beast.

The Thursday, Aug. 11 edition is not to be missed with local groups Ruckus and Plan B taking to the stage.

Upcoming Music in the Park Shows include The Hillties and Ndidi O on Aug. 18 and Rumour Mill and The Fugitives on Aug. 25. Admission is by donation – $3 minimum suggested.

