City seeks input for Recreation Master Plan

Rossland releases first draft of Recreation Master Plan, provides survey and feedback opportunities

The city is asking Rossland residents to check out the first draft of the Recreation Master Plan and provide feedback. Photo: Jim Bailey

The City is encouraging residents to provide input on the first draft of the City of Rossland Recreation Master Plan.

The master plan, released Nov. 25, is a comprehensive and high-level analysis of the city’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) as they relate to recreation, parks, and culture.

According to the plan, the city is at a crossroads and without the support, input and cooperation from the community, certain facilities are at risk.

“Without strong investment in the near term and moving forward, there is a high likelihood that treasured recreation facilities will no longer be able to operate as usual and service provision from the municipality will drop. There also needs to be a collective realization of the financial constraints Rossland is under given its limited tax base.

“If the situation is not rectified in a collaborative, cohesive, and intentional way, it is possible that recreation will become detrimental to quality of life in Rossland instead of a core strength of the community.”

Facilitated Input Workshops will be hosted at the Rossland Miners Hall on Dec. 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rosslanders can also give feedback at the Pop-up Engagement Stations at Ferraro Foods on Dec. 7 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. and on Dec. 8 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

“We encourage all community members to visit our booth to speak with a member of the consultant team and provide their valuable input,” read a City release.

A Public Feedback Survey is available from Nov. 25 to Dec. 14 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/RosslandPublicFeedbackSurvey.

Or pick up a hard copy from City Hall to fill out.

To review the recreation master plan go to rossland.civicweb.net.

