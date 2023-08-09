Passive public parks will see a 50 per cent watering reduction during period of severe drought. Photo: Jim Bailey

Passive public parks will see a 50 per cent watering reduction during period of severe drought. Photo: Jim Bailey

City of Trail asks residents to reduce water use

Voluntarily choose to use less water than outlined in Trail’s water conservation regulations

The City of Trail is asking residents to do their part in conserving water during a period of severe drought.

British Columbia is experiencing drought levels and unprecedented conditions around the province that has led to B.C.’s worst recorded wildfire season in history.

“Water conservation is everyone’s responsibility – including people, business and industry,” read the Trail release. “You can help conserve water by making small changes to the way you do things.

“Review the water use in your household, around your property and at work for ways you can use less water, including voluntarily choosing to use less than what is outlined in the City of Trail’s water conservation regulations.”

According to the city, watering of public parks will be reduced by 50 per cent, which may result in dormant or brown grass. Active parks, such as baseball fields and soccer pitches, will remain on their current schedules to meet service levels.

Indoor water conservation tips:

•Take shorter showers

•Fill the sink instead of letting the water run freely when washing dishes

•Keep a jug of cool water in the fridge instead of running the tap

•Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth or shaving

•Regularly check your home for leaks. Undetected leaks in your home can waste many liters of water each year

•Run full loads of laundry and full loads in the dishwasher

Outdoor water conservation tips:

•Water your lawn sparingly, if at all. If you choose to water, follow the City’s water conversation guidelines.

•Collect and reuse water for outdoor plant use

•When watering, water sparingly in the morning or evening to reduce evaporation

•Clean the driveway with a broom instead of a hose

•Check for leaks in outdoor pipes, faucets, and hoses

•Plant drought tolerant vegetation

•Use a water-saving pool filter if you have a swimming pool

Business and industry water conservation tips:

•Follow the City’s water conversation guidelines.

•Review essential water use

•Reduce non-essential water use

•Recycle water used in industrial operation – don’t pour water down the drain when there might be another use for it

•Use water-efficient methods and equipment

•Check all plumbing for leaks

•Maximize water system efficiencies

Drought is a recurring feature of climate change and a shortage of water caused by reduced precipitation and rain for an extended period of time.

See www.trail.ca/WaterConservation for more details.

Water conservation tips are and more information issued by the Province of British Columbia is available at gov.bc.ca/Drought.

Read: Photos: Attacking Castlegar’s wildfire

City of TrailConservationDrinking waterRossland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
3 people rescued from balconies in ‘suspicious’ Port Moody townhouse fire
Next story
PODCAST: Tom Hooper of legendary B.C. music group ‘Grapes of Wrath’

Just Posted

Nelson City Council has passed a bylaw banning drug use from city parks. File photo
Nelson council passes drug use ban in city parks

Castlegar Deputy Fire Chief Nick Ahlfeld (R) strategizes with a B.C. Wildfire Service firefighter (L) at the site of the Davidson Brook wildfire. The fire has burned over two hectares within the City of Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar wildfire now ‘being held’

Passive public parks will see a 50 per cent watering reduction during period of severe drought. Photo: Jim Bailey
City of Trail asks residents to reduce water use

As of late Monday, Aug. 7, evening there were seven wildfires burning withing 12 km of Nelson. Map: BC Wildfire Service
UPDATE: Seven wildfires burning within 12 km of Nelson