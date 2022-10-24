City of Rossland seeks nominations for community service award

Nominees must demonstrate extraordinary leadership and community service outside of employment

The City of Rossland is calling on residents to provide input for its Community Contributor Award.

The award is handed out annually, and recognizes an outstanding member of the community who contributes hours of volunteer time and service to the community, enhancing the quality of life in Rossland.

Last year’s award winner went to Lillian Karenko, who was honoured for her more than three decades of work with the Royal Canadian Legion and the Catholic Women’s League, and more recently, 1998, with the Health Care Auxillary and Thrift Store.

According to the city guidelines, nominees must demonstrate extraordinary leadership and community service outside of employment. They are well-respected in the community, inspire others with their caring and positive attitude and spirit of cooperation.

In order to qualify, a candidate must be an individual, couples are allowed but must be submitted as two individual nominees.

The nominee may reside outside Rossland, but must make their volunteer contributions to the Golden City.

Residents can nominate individuals using the online nomination forum (click here) , or can obtain a paper copy of the form at City Hall.

The form also will be made available on the City of Rossland website and shared through the Council Connects newsletters and via the City’s social media channels.

Nominations must be completed by October 31.

Council will consider all nominations at the next In-Camera Council meeting, following the deadline.

Once a winner has been selected, they will be informed, and the award will be presented at an upcoming Regular Council meeting.

