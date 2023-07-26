City of Rossland invokes Stage 2 water restrictions

Stage 2 restricts watering lawns and gardens to alternate days between 8-9 a.m. and 8-9 p.m.

The city is asking residents to reign in their water as they go to Stage 2 restrictions on July 27. Black Press File Photo

Stage 2 water restrictions are in effect in Rossland as of Thursday, July 27.

The proactive measure ensures adequate water supply for the community during extremely dry and hot conditions.

According to the city release, minimizing potable water use will reduce costs associated with water treatment and pumping, and costly upgrades to infrastructure.

Residents are encouraged to water lawns and gardens on alternate days, based on your house number.

For vegetable gardens, hand watering or drip irrigation is preferred.

For watering lawns, decorative baskets, or cleaning hardscapes, walkways, buildings or outdoor surfaces, the city asks residents do so between the hours of 8 and 9 a.m. and 8 and 9 p.m.

The same hours are recommended when washing by hand your vehicles, boats, bicycles or motorized equipment, and also, when watering trees, shrubs and flower beds.

Fines for breaching the water use bylaw start at $100 and can be as much as $2,500. Fines can be assessed by designated city staff or the bylaw officer.

Read: Rossland receives $1.3M in funding for Second Ave. project

BylawsDrinking waterRossland