The city is asking residents to reign in their water as they go to Stage 2 restrictions on July 27. Black Press File Photo

The city is asking residents to reign in their water as they go to Stage 2 restrictions on July 27. Black Press File Photo

City of Rossland invokes Stage 2 water restrictions

Stage 2 restricts watering lawns and gardens to alternate days between 8-9 a.m. and 8-9 p.m.

Stage 2 water restrictions are in effect in Rossland as of Thursday, July 27.

The proactive measure ensures adequate water supply for the community during extremely dry and hot conditions.

According to the city release, minimizing potable water use will reduce costs associated with water treatment and pumping, and costly upgrades to infrastructure.

Residents are encouraged to water lawns and gardens on alternate days, based on your house number.

For vegetable gardens, hand watering or drip irrigation is preferred.

For watering lawns, decorative baskets, or cleaning hardscapes, walkways, buildings or outdoor surfaces, the city asks residents do so between the hours of 8 and 9 a.m. and 8 and 9 p.m.

The same hours are recommended when washing by hand your vehicles, boats, bicycles or motorized equipment, and also, when watering trees, shrubs and flower beds.

Fines for breaching the water use bylaw start at $100 and can be as much as $2,500. Fines can be assessed by designated city staff or the bylaw officer.

Read: Rossland receives $1.3M in funding for Second Ave. project

BylawsDrinking waterRossland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kayaker and boat captain missing on Okanagan lakes
Next story
Rossland receives $1.3M in funding for Second Ave. project

Just Posted

The city is asking residents to reign in their water as they go to Stage 2 restrictions on July 27. Black Press File Photo
City of Rossland invokes Stage 2 water restrictions

Photo: Times file
Trail police catch alleged thief on camera

(From left) City of Rossland Mayor Andy Morel, Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy, Councillors Stewart Spooner, Lisa Kwiatkowski, and Mya Provencal all attended the announcement of a $1.3M Municipal Infrastructure grant on Friday. Photo: Rachel Newton
Rossland receives $1.3M in funding for Second Ave. project

Photo: Unsplash
Trail RCMP rescue over-heated hiker