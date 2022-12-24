Christmas greetings from Rossland Mayor

I want to wish all Rossland residents and visitors a safe and enjoyable Holiday Season and New Year.

Thank you for your support of Rossland’s newly elected city council.

I’m excited about the team you chose to lead the city for the next four years. Managing the growth of our community while maintaining Rossland’s unique character and appeal is a high priority for all of council. Along with exceptional staff, we will work hard towards the continued betterment of Rossland residents.

I look forward to a busy and successful year forward and encourage all our citizens to contribute to and support what makes Rossland such a special place to live, work and play! As Charlie Brown says, “Learn from yesterday, live for today, look to tomorrow, rest this afternoon.”

–Mayor Andy Morel

