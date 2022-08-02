RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m. on Friday July, 29 after a call from a member of the public. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m. on Friday July, 29 after a call from a member of the public. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Vehicle used in West Kelowna homicide: RCMP

The victim has been identified but his name is not being released until next of kin are notified

RCMP has revealed more information regarding a homicide last Friday (July 29) where a body was found in Okanagan Lake.

“There was a vehicle used to commit this crime,” said Superintendent Kara Triance. “We’re not speaking any further about this as there is still investigation happening on this file.”

RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina on Campbell Road around 1:15 p.m. Friday after a member of the public called them about a body in the water near W.R. Bennett Bridge.

A first-degree murder charge has been laid against 25-year-old Wyne Zablan of Kelowna. He will remain in custody until a court appearance on Aug. 29.

RCMP says the victim has been identified but his name is not being released as police are trying to notify next of kin.

RCMP is asking anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken with police, to call the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit at at 1-877-987-8477.

