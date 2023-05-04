Changes coming to waste collection in Rossland, Warfield, Trail and Fruitvale

RDKB: Currently, up to 38 per cent of landfill waste is compostable organics

Green bins are slated to arrive in the east end of the regional district this fall. Photo: RDKB

The regional district announced Tuesday that an East End agreement has been reached for a new waste reduction program, targeting diversion of food waste and kitchen scraps in the McKelvey Creek wasteshed.

Currently, up to 38 per cent of landfill waste is compostable organics.

To facilitate the green bin program, Trail, Rossland, Warfield and Fruitvale have settled on the transition of garbage collection services from each municipality to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB), starting this fall. Green bins, along with educational materials and a kitchen tote, will be delivered to residents in August.

The RDKB says the newly formed service will allow for dual collection of garbage and food waste at the same time using split packer trucks.

These trucks have separate collection compartments for each waste type, so that one does not contaminate the other.

The regional district has awarded the contract for residential curbside collection of garbage and green bin food waste to GFL Environmental Inc.

Starting Oct. 1, residential curbside collection in the McKelvey Creek wasteshed will change.

In Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Fruitvale and Areas A and B, there will be weekly collection of garbage and green bin (food waste).

One big change, however, is that residents must use RDKB garbage tags for the garbage component.

At a cost of $3 each, garbage tags will be made available for purchase from local businesses and local government offices.

This $3 fee will allow for the pick-up of garbage to a maximum of 50 lbs.

80L sized bins that are considered “critter resistant” will be the standard bin size distributed.

The regional district has purchased a limited number of “bear resistant” bins that will be available under a trade-in program.

Residents will be required to exchange the standard bin and pay the difference in cost to receive the bear resistant bin.

Food waste collected by the program will be “beyond backyard composting” and will include such items as meat, bones, grease, and other food waste that should not be included in a backyard composter. No plastics of any kinds will be accepted in the green bins, including bin liners that claim to be biodegradable or compostable.

Only kraft paper bags or the “Bag to Earth” bin liners will be accepted in the program.

Food waste will be composted at a Central Kootenay facility near Salmo to create a Class A soil product.

Residents of Trail, Warfield, Rossland and Fruitvale are advised that more information will be released from municipal offices over the coming months.

For Montrose residents, garbage collection will be maintained by the village. Weekly collection of green bin (food waste) will be provided by the RDKB.

“We are excited to move closer to the launch of this program, which will enable us to become a carbon-neutral local government,” said Linda Worley, RDKB board chair. “We expect to see an annual average reduction of green house gas emissions of 2,225 tC02e resulting from the diversion of 877 to 1,451 metric tonnes of food waste. This equates to 495 cars driven for one year.”

Worley adds that the initiative will also extend the life of the McKelvey Creek landfill, which is important given the challenges of establishing new sites.

Read more: #RCMP Briefs

Read more: #Local News

Contact

City of TrailGreenhouse Gas EmissionsKootenay Boundary Regional DistrictKootenaysRosslandwaste disposal