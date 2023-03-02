Changes coming to the regional landfill in Trail

Recyclables and deposit-based returns can be brought to Trail Bottle Depot

Landfill users are asked to be kind to staff, obey all rules on site, slow down, and pay attention to changes and traffic flow.

A major construction job will soon roll out at the McKelvey Creek Regional Landfill in Trail.

The primary driver for groundwork improvements is to make room for organic diversion from curbside green bin food waste collection, slated to start later this year.

With delays, disruptions and new road layouts on the way, the environmental services team at the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) is urging residents, contractors and businesses to be aware of looming changes.

“The upgrade of the facility over the next number of months will create the infrastructure that is needed for the implementation of the upcoming Organics Diversion Project,” begins Janine Dougall, general manager of environmental services, RDKB.

Dougall is leading the team responsible for bringing the green bin program into Areas A and B and the municipalities of Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale, in October 2023.

“We’re hoping that once works start at McKelvey, people will use available alternative services and only come to the landfill if they really have to,” she says. “We’re confident that everyone will play their part in reducing delays, and will always remain courteous to staff on site.”

Landfill users are encouraged to use their curbside collection service for garbage.

For household recyclables and deposit-based returns, locals are asked to use The Bottle Depot on Rossland Avenue.

Before making a trip to the landfill, Dougall asks users to keep up-to-date with the latest site news by checking social media, and by visiting rdkb.com to follow the project under “Join the Conversation.”

“Closures are possible and road layouts will change,” she advises. “Tipping fees will be based on volume not weight when the scale is not operational and material will need to be separated and pre-sorted before arrival.”

General construction works will encompass the demolition of existing infrastructure, expansion of the transfer station area, relocation of the recycling area, new pavement and pavement strengthening, two new weigh scales and scale building, as well as installation of a septic service.

Other work components include the installation of fibre optic internet, aimed to improve point-of-sale services.

“The initiation of food waste collection and diversion from landfill is a significant opportunity for the RDKB to minimize green house gas emissions from landfill,” says Linda Worley, RDKB board chair and Area B director.

“The project also brings cost efficiencies, will extend the landfill’s life and the addition of a second scale will improve wait times and reduce congestion on site,” she adds.

“It’s a great development for the area and will be worth the short-term pain while construction is being carried out.”

Following the development of the 2019 Organics Management Strategy, an Organics Infrastructure and Collection Program grant valued at $702,000 was secured, and is being used for the RDKB’s initiation of residential curbside green bins.

